We write code, not documents

Recently a student asked me:
Could you describe one instance where you had to use a diagramming tool (eg. Google Slides Drawings, Lucidcharts, Miro, Whimsical, Gliffy etc) to accomplish a task?
They also provided an example answer I could follow, which consisted of creating a chart to map a user flow, presenting it, getting feedback, adding it to another larger document, and creating Jira tickets.
I was a little surprised (though simultaneously not surprised) — is this how software development is still being taught?
Without being critical of academia, this seemed like a good opportunity to try to shatter by-the-book software development ideas for some future engineers by sharing a different way — our way.
Here was my answer (slightly edited for clarity and typos):
I hope this answer is helpful, but I actually don’t use a lot of diagramming tools, and I think it’s safe to say they’re not commonly used at Basecamp. We don’t write specs and stuff like that as they’re not “real” enough. We will do high level sketches and rough drawings (usually pen and paper or an iPad and a sketching app), but that’s typically it. So more often I’ll grab a pen and paper and sketch out a rough flow of what I need to do, or write out pseudo code of the steps that I need to take.
The reason we don’t get too formal about diagramming is because they’re often not close enough to reality. You can draw and draw, but the reality is until you start writing some code or implementing a design, you don’t know what you’re going to hit. Maybe you’ll hit a technical limitation or maybe something just flat out doesn’t work. All the diagrams in the world don’t get you closer to finding out that stuff. So the sooner you get to real code, the sooner you‘ll get to seeing what’s possible. Fast and iterative in real code is where you want to be, not locked into a document.
With regards to frequency, I’d say I do that about every day. Because it’s so lightweight, there’s no barrier to entry. I’ll draw out what I need to do or write out the steps and then get to it. Very often I’ll hit something unexpected and then redraw what I need to do. It’s fast and iterative, and nothing is written in stone (because in software nothing is ever written in stone!)
Whether you agree or disagree with our way of software development, it’s an honest assessment of how we’ve done things at Basecamp for a long time. And I’d say all things being equal, it’s worked out pretty well for us. 😉
5 thoughts on “We write code, not documents”
I rail constantly against the “wireframes” members of my team develop that are high-fidelity mock-ups of some finished UI they want to see. More often than not, their idea of how a feature will be implemented is counter to how I’ll end up coding it and I have to fight stakeholders who think the original design was some kind of requirement.
Some diagrams are helpful. We tend to use some tools to show complex network interactions like those needed for un/pw authentication sequences under OAuth.
And in response to Peter’s comment above: Are you a UI/UX designer? In our shop the original design was approved by the stakeholders and it IS a requirement.
If there’s a technical reason why it needs to be different and if that reason results in a better user experience then we can change it, but changing it just because I might want to code it differently isn’t a valid excuse.
I find diagramming tools really useful, but only as a lightweight check to make sure everyone’s on the same page. When I’m working with a designer, I’ll frequently sketch possible states out in graphviz or sketch.systems to illustrate the possible high-level states the system could get into.
Thanks to Hillel Wayne, I also recently learned about decision tables (and their sibling, state-transition tables) which are also great for clarifying intent and finding holes in our thinking!
If you’re not diagramming, you are not building something sufficiently complex that models some process complexity.
Imagine building a house or sky scraper without a blueprint and stacks upon stacks of diagrams both informal and formal. A house is a complex structure where mistakes can compromise the structure and safety of the occupants. Scale that up to a skyscraper and you’re talking diagrams that can mean the difference between life and death.
No one is going to lose millions of dollars if Basecamp fails. High speed trading systems, systems which support critical manufacturing processes, systems which support regulated industries: you’re talking about millions of dollars or safety at stake when mistakes are made which could have been designed out.
Your students have the right mindset: do it right. Convey your idea. Discuss the idea before writing the code. Gregor Hohpe formerly of Google Cloud has some great writing on this and how valuable diagrams are for communicating complex ideas.
This idea that we don’t need diagrams to help communicate ideas just seems to be an asinine conclusion to boast about; of all the things to be proud of “I don’t draw my ideas” is just…I don’t know, a weird one to pound your chest about.
When I request a quote for a new patio, the landscape architect draws a diagram of the patio to ensure that it’s what I want. The diagram is submitted to the township for approval to ensure that it meets building codes. The diagram is used to calculate the material needed and estimate the cost of both material and labor.
When studios make movies, the starts from a screenplay and a story board. Even animated movies start from a rough design and sketches committed to paper.
“But this is software!”
It doesn’t change. I have worked with enterprise customers from Northrup Grumman to Novo Nordisk to Citibank. I have been a consultant and a part of multiple product development teams. The point of the diagram and design is to make sure that all teams are talking about the same thing and that we do it right the first time. We have been diagramming since our cave dwelling days because it is such an effective way of communicating.
The point of the diagram is to ensure that we’re all communicating on the same page and assigning the same meaning to the words we are using the convey our ideas rather than doing it twice or three times or more.