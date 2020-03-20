People are always curious about work-from-home (WFH), remote working setups. So, I posted a Basecamp message asking our employees to share a photo of their home office, desk, table, whatever. Here’s what came in.
First, the ask:
And the answers, in the order they came in:
Andy Didorosi, Marketing
Justin White, Programmer
Jonas Downey, Designer
Troy Toman, DevOps
Blake Stoddard, DevOps
Dan Kim, Programmer
Elizabeth Gramm, Customer Support
Nathan Anderson, DevOps
Jane Yang, Data Analyst
George Claghorn, Programmer
Ryan Singer, Strategy
Adam Stoddard, Designer
Willow Moline, Customer Support
Jay Ohms, Programmer
Lexi Kent-Monning, Customer Support
Zach Waugh, Programmer
Joan Stewart, Customer Support
Pratik Naik, Programmer
Kristin Aardsma, Customer Support
Flora Saramago, Programmer
Conor Muirhead, Designer
Tony Giang, Customer Support
Rosa Gutiérrez, Programmer
Dylan Ginsburg, Programmer
Eron Nicholson, DevOps
John Williams, DevOps
Wailin Wong, REWORK Podcast
Merissa Dawson, Customer Support
Sam Stephenson, Programmer
Jeffrey Hardy, Programmer
Michael Berger, QA
Scott Upton, Designer
Jason Zimdars, Designer
Shaun Hildner, REWORK Podcast
David Heinemeier Hansson,
Show-off CTO
Jason Fried, CEO
10 thoughts on “Remote Working: The home office desks of Basecamp”
Most interesting one is Shaun Hildner, REWORK Podcast. Seems to be the best setup for the job.
I love Jeffrey Hardy setup. Minimalist, yet comfy. And the view…
is DHH’s setup real?
What is the desk clock/thermometer thing on Justin White’s and DHH’s desks?
Wow good eye! Managed to find the same thing appear twice on pictures that appeared so much apart
This was the main question I came away with. It’s also in Nathan Anderson’s, Jason Zimdars’ and Shaund Hildner’s setups.
It’s an Awair air quality monitor.
This is so cool to see the variety! Looks like a lot of folks use newer MacBook Pros! What do folks with multiple monitors use for a doc/dongle?
So many motorized desks!! Awesome!
Always dazzled with DHH setup.