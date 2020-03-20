Remote Working: The home office desks of Basecamp

People are always curious about work-from-home (WFH), remote working setups. So, I posted a Basecamp message asking our employees to share a photo of their home office, desk, table, whatever. Here’s what came in.

First, the ask:

And the answers, in the order they came in:

Andy Didorosi, Marketing

Justin White, Programmer

Jonas Downey, Designer

Troy Toman, DevOps

Blake Stoddard, DevOps

Dan Kim, Programmer

Elizabeth Gramm, Customer Support

Nathan Anderson, DevOps

Jane Yang, Data Analyst

George Claghorn, Programmer

Ryan Singer, Strategy

Adam Stoddard, Designer

Willow Moline, Customer Support

Jay Ohms, Programmer

Lexi Kent-Monning, Customer Support

Zach Waugh, Programmer

Joan Stewart, Customer Support

Pratik Naik, Programmer

Kristin Aardsma, Customer Support

Flora Saramago, Programmer

Conor Muirhead, Designer

Tony Giang, Customer Support

Rosa Gutiérrez, Programmer

Dylan Ginsburg, Programmer

Eron Nicholson, DevOps

John Williams, DevOps

Wailin Wong, REWORK Podcast

Merissa Dawson, Customer Support

Sam Stephenson, Programmer

Jeffrey Hardy, Programmer

Michael Berger, QA

Scott Upton, Designer

Jason Zimdars, Designer

Shaun Hildner, REWORK Podcast

David Heinemeier Hansson, Show-off CTO

Jason Fried, CEO