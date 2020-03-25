In this livesteam, David and I answer audience questions about how to work remotely. At Basecamp we’ve been working remotely for nearly 20 years, so we have a lot of experience to share. This nearly 2-hour video goes into great detail on a wide variety of topics. Highly recommended if you’re trying to figure out how to work remotely.
Hey, have you tried Basecamp lately?
Used an earlier version, but moved on? Heard of it, but never signed up? Today's Basecamp will surprise you! It's all-new, thoroughly modern, and unlike anything else. Now you can ditch Slack, Asana, Trello, Jira, Dropbox, or some other messy jumble of products. Simplify and centralize around Basecamp instead. It's all you need for project management and internal communication. Try it free today and see what you've been missing.
2 thoughts on “Live Q&A on remote working, working from home, and running a business remotely”
Any intent to summarize into a blog post?
Not anywhere near as detailed, but here’s one from a few years ago that holds up pretty well. UI has changed a bit since, but the ideas are the same: https://m.signalvnoise.com/how-we-structure-our-work-and-teams-at-basecamp/