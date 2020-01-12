I went to see a movie, and instead I saw the future

A few days ago my wife and I went to see Uncut Gems at a Regal theater in Chicago.
We booked our ticket online, reserved our seats, showed up 15 minutes ahead of time, and settled in.
After the coil of previews, and jaunty, animated ads for sugary snacks, the movie started.
About 20 minutes in, a loud, irritating buzzing started coming from one corner of the theater. No one was sure what to make of it. Was it part of the movie? We all just let it go.
But it didn’t stop. Something was wrong with the audio. It was dark, so you couldn’t see, but you could sense people wondering what happens now. Was someone from the theater company going to come in? Did they even know? Is there anyone up in the booth watching? Did we have to get someone?
We sent a search party. A few people stood up and walked out to go get help. The empty hallways were cavernous, no one in sight.
Eventually someone found someone from the staff to report the issue. Then they came back into the theater to settle in and keep watching the movie.
No one from the theater came into the theater to explain what was going on. The sound continued for about 10 more minutes until the screen abruptly went black. Nothingness. At least the sound was gone.
Again, no one from the theater company came in to say what was going on. We were all on our own.
The nervous, respectfully quiet giggle chatter started. Now what?
A few minutes later, the movie started again. From the beginning. No warning. Were they going to jump forward to right before they cut it off? Or were we going to have to watch the same 25 minutes again?
No one from the theater company appeared, no one said anything. The cost of the ticket apparently doesn’t include being in the loop.
Eventually people started walking out. My wife and I included.
As we walked out into the bright hallway, we squinted and noticed a small congregation of people way at the end of the hall. It felt like finally spotting land after having been at sea for awhile
We walked up. There were about eight of us, and two of them. They worked here. We asked what was going on, they didn’t know. They didn’t know how to fix the sound, there was no technical staff on duty, and all they could think of was to restart that movie to see if that fixed it.
We asked if they were planning on telling the people in the theater what was going on. It never occurred to them. They dealt with movies, they didn’t deal with people.
We asked for a refund. They pointed us to the box office. We went there and asked for a refund. The guy told us no problem, but he didn’t have the power to do that. So he called for a manager. The call echoed. Everyone looked around.
Finally a manager came over. We asked for a refund, he said he could do that. We told him we purchased the tickets through Fandango, which complicated things. Dozens of people lined up behind us. The refund process took a few minutes.
Never a sorry from anyone. Never even an acknowledgment that what happened wasn’t supposed to happen. Not even a comforting “gosh, that’s never happened before” lie. It was all purely transactional. From the tickets themselves, to the problem at hand, to the refund process. Humanity nowhere.
We left feeling sorry for the whole thing. The people who worked at the theater weren’t trained to know how to deal with the problem. They probably weren’t empowered to do anything about it anyway. The technical staff apparently doesn’t work on the premises. The guy at the box office wanted to help, but wasn’t granted the power to do anything. And the manager, who was last in the line of misery, to have to manually, and slowly, process dozens of refunds on his own. No smiles entered the picture.
This is the future, I’m afraid. A future that plans on everything going right so no one has to think about what happens when things go wrong. Because computers don’t make mistakes. An automated future where no one actually knows how things work. A future where people are so far removed from the process that they stand around powerless, unable to take the reigns. A future where people don’t remember how to help one another in person. A future where corporations are so obsessed with efficiency, that it doesn’t make sense to staff a theater with technical help because things only go wrong sometimes. A future with a friendlier past.
I even imagine an executive somewhere looking down on the situation saying “That was well handled. Something went wrong, people told us, someone tried to restart it, it didn’t work. People got their refunds. What’s the problem?” If you don’t know, you’ll never know.
17 thoughts on “I went to see a movie, and instead I saw the future”
@Jason, it’s really starting to look like the movie Idiocracy (2006) is slowly becoming some sort of prequel/documentary.
Customer service (or even customer service theater, for that matter) is dead in so many places these days.
Idiocracy is THE best. And, yes, I worry it is a documentary from the future.
Something similar happened a few months back, people have become so far removed from each other.
I tried to have a chat with the lady at a fast food window whilst waiting to move forward, all I got was one word responses.
We have become so obsessed with efficiency and profit we have omitted empathy and what it means to live in a world surrounded by amazing interesting human beings.
It’s like Wall-E from Pixar. A future where everything is so automatized that people even loose the use of their legs, don’t even mention sentiments like empathy. The entire humanity on a starship that goes nowhere, guided by an IA that makes sure people doesn’t get their power back (for their own sake). A pretty dark movie now that I think about it.
That was my thought as well.
It’s funny. Segway recently unveiled their Wall-E chairs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpMkmA7YM9o
I’m with you, but taking the efficiency model to it’s logical conclusion, I wonder if turning you and everyone else who was there into bad word of mouth gets factored in at some point?
In their fight to get prospective patrons off their couches may wit will clue in that experience is matters.
Who goes to the movie theater these days? Movie theaters will soon be extinct, and you’re delaying it.
I must be missing something… this seems like a decent solution to the problem these days… I’m surprised you wrote an article about it TBH. In a way, this is the future, privileged people writing articles about their subpar customer service experience and it becoming popular content… and people like me critiquing it…
I’m ok with automated future if that reduced the cost down more. If they eliminated all people and made it all automatic. Also no ads! Then let the markets decide. Public reviews of their reliability would be enough to make a decision. Sure something can wrong sometimes, but if I’m paying $5 and can get a refund as easily as Uber, then I don’t have as much issue. We can still have a smaller number of “full service” theatres that charge $40, and provide a luxurious experience. It’s the middle tier that sucks.
Jason, I watch such movies after every few months while dealing with my bank’s online service, our Internet or phone service provider, the TV streaming service provider, or sometimes with my office supplies vendor in the city. They are all the same, all are heroes, working on similar scripts, on the same stage, for the same kind of audiences, and seeking the same rewards.
And people like you and me and many others are trying to find success stories that make sense. Who cares?
One side effect of this is boutique cinemas where essentially you pay more to get what you used to get, ie a decent experience.
The promise that tech brings with it never materialises, instead it just becomes cheaper to offer a minimal service and fewer get rich off the back of it.
What about a cinema theater that does not belong to a massive chain? My feeling is that they have way more character than sugar loaded warehouses.
It’s great when our efforts lead to reduce mistakes/errors to the minimum.
The problem is that when errors are less frequent, less important is to asign budget and efforts in being ready for those “unique” occassions when things can go wrong.
It’s kind of a paradox..
How do we develop a strategy where our people can perform at their best, be helpful and kind, by teaching them in an environment where there are not many occassions for practicing.. which is also great?! hahaha my brain is going to explode haha
You are on the right track I guess. Someone way earlier realized the same: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Machine_Stops
Many times have I followed this same thought path about our dystopian future of customer disservice. I suppose the answer is, more niche opportunities will arise for things that are popular enough to absorb the niche potential, and things that do not follow the supply/demand curve for niche potential will be assigned to oblivion. I recently had the revelation that it’s not the self-checkout counter that has a problem with me, it’s me that doesn’t know the protocol to adapt to the limiting scope of the self-checkout counter. So I started ringing up my 5-gallon water refill as 5 1-gallon water refills, and my robotic overlords are now pleased, and will let me continue on with my day.
I think some commenters are paying too much attention to the particular situation and ignoring the writers conclusions/reflections, which seem to ring true in my mind.
Going to the whole customer service issue, I’ve seen this in my own industry, where everyone expects prices to remain the same or go down, while quality remains the same or improves. I think if you want these customer service things, cost of entry has to go up. If you want the price to remain the same, or quality of product to go up, expect the price to keep going up.