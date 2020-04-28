Hiring programmers with a take-home test

There’s no perfect process for hiring great programmers, but there are plenty of terrible ways to screw it up. We’ve rejected the industry stables of grilling candidates in front of a whiteboard or needling them with brain teasers since the start at Basecamp. But you’re not getting around showing real code when applying for a job here.
In the early days of the company, we hired programmers almost exclusively from the open source community. I simply tapped people I’d been working with on the Ruby on Rails project, and I knew that their code would be good, because I’d seen so much of it! This is how we hired Jamis, Jeremy, Sam, Josh, Pratik, Matthew, and Eileen.
But if you only consider candidates from the open source community, you’re going to miss out on plenty of great programmers who just don’t have the time or the inclination to contribute code to open source.
And unfortunately, it’s rarely an option for candidates to submit code from a previous job with an application to a new job. Unlike design, which is at least somewhat out in the open, commercial code is often closely guarded. And even if it wasn’t, it’s often hard to tease out what someone was actually personally responsible for (which can also be a challenge with design!).
So what we’ve started to do instead at Basecamp is level the playing field by asking late-stage candidates to complete a small programming assignment as part of the final evaluation process. I’m going to show you two examples of these projects, and the submissions from the candidates that ended up being hired.
But first it’s important to recognize that we don’t ask applicants to do these assessments as part of their initial application. We simply get way too many applications for most openings to make that practical or fair. The last opening on the Research & Fidelity team got over 1,300 applications. Nobody can review that many code submissions!
So we whittle the group of candidates down aggressively first. This means judging their cover letter and, to a far lesser extent, their resume. For the opening we had on the Research & Fidelity team, we gave 40 people the take-home test, and even that proved to be too many. For the opening we had on the Security, Infrastructure & Performance team, we only gave 13 people the take-home test. That felt better. In the future, we’ll target fewer than 20 for sure.
Then there’s the assessment itself. I’ve heard many fair complaints that companies are asking candidates to complete massive projects that may take 20-30-40 hours of work, which is all unpaid, and which might be difficult for candidates to fit in with their existing job and life. Yeah, don’t do that. Asking someone for forty hours of work product, without pay, which might well go nowhere, is not what we do or advocate at Basecamp.
On the design side, we have asked candidates to complete more substantial projects, perhaps asking 10-20 hours of work, but then we pay them for the work. It’s like getting hired for a small freelance gig, even if you don’t get the job, and even if we’re never going to use the work.
But for programmers, we don’t need a project that large to get a good indication of someone’s programming skills or thought process. With both of the last two openings, we used assignment that were estimated to take 3-5 hours to complete.
That’s still a very substantial commitment! I wouldn’t ask anyone to submit such unpaid work without believing they were clearly in the running for the position. But when you look at our numbers, we usually don’t end up asking more than 1-3% of our applicants for such a commitment.
And it’s worth contrasting that against the work we’re not asking people to do. We don’t run candidates through some recruiter mill, where they have to do phone screening after phone screening. We don’t use any sort of automated tooling to scan resumes or whatever. We don’t even have people travel for interviews.
On our side, we often spend weeks perfecting the job opening itself. We put in an absolutely tremendous amount of work to conduct a fair, human, respectful, and thorough job search.
And the rules of the game are specified up front. You shouldn’t apply to a programming job at Basecamp unless you’re prepared to put in the work writing a considered, tailored cover letter, and then making the 3-5+ hours available to complete the programming assessment, if you make it into that top group of 1-3% of applicants.
The SIP assignment
Anyway, let’s take a look at these take-home assignments. The first is from our Security, Infrastructure & Performance team, and it was designed by Rosa. This was for a senior programmer opening. 13 applicants were asked to complete the assignment, and they were given a full week to do it (such that the estimated 3-5 hours could be spread out over several week nights or maybe the weekend).
It focused on a sliver of a real problem we’d been dealing with at Basecamp: Support for ban in rack-ratelimit. So it wasn’t some Tower of Hanoi abstract, computer-sciency test that you can look up a million solutions to, and which favor recent grads of CS algorithm courses. No, it was for implementing a feature in the same way you might well be asked to do on the job. There was a clear example of the API we wanted, and then candidates could solve it as they saw fit.
Jorge Manrubia, who we ended up hiring, submitted his solution as a full pull request –– complete with system tests and performance tests and documentation! It was a very comprehensive solution, but almost to a fault. I remember one of my concerns with Jorge’s submission was that it was borderline gold plated. We had several other submissions that were also wonderful, but far smaller, which could just as well had made for the final choice.
Jorge admitted to spending closer to 7-8 hours, in total, on his submission. We never policed this, because it really wasn’t a material part of the assessment. The solution would have been as compelling without all the extracurriculars, and several other candidates shone just as brightly with more modest submissions.
Which goes to a second point: Completing a programming assignment is required but insufficient to land a job at Basecamp. You can’t get hired without demonstrating a core competency in writing great code, but you also won’t get hired just because you can write great code alone.
The programming assessment simply unlocks the next step of the evaluation process. Out of the 13 candidates that received the programming assignment, 10 progressed to a first phone interview with Andrea (our head of people ops), then 6 progressed to interviews with the whole team, and finally 2 candidates got an extra interview to determine who we were going to hire.
The R&F assignment
For the programmer opening on our Research & Fidelity team, we followed a very similar process, but made the mistake of giving the programming assignment to too many people –– 40 in total. As discussed earlier, we should, and will in the future, cap that to 20 max.
This assignment was designed by Javan, and focused on another real-life sliver of the work we were doing on HEY: Enhance datalist autocomplete. The challenge came complete with the basic HTML form, and then directions on how to use JavaScript to enhance it to get us the universal autocomplete across the three major browsers.
Nabeelah Ali, who we ended up hiring here, submitted her solution with fewer flourishes than Jorge, but code no less impressive. Everything contained in a single page to make the solution work.
Like Jorge, Nabeelah also ended up spending more than the estimated 3-5 hours to complete the assignment. Somewhere around double there too. Much of that spent refactoring and polishing the solution. As a new mother with a 10-month old, just being back to work, and dealing with nightly wake-ups, this definitely wasn’t easy. But, as she said, “I would do that any day over a doing a live coding challenge”.
Which goes to the point that the alternative to a take-home programming assignment is rarely “nothing”. It’s often spending as much time, or more, traveling for a day of packed interviews. Some times traveling more than once! Dealing with the whiteboard assessments. Or going through abstract programming games or assessments that aren’t reflective of the work the team actually does.
There are of course other alternatives too. Some do half a day of pair programming together with candidates. Others ask for a code review, where the candidate comments on existing code. To me, the former often relies on an in-person meeting to work well (and that wasn’t going to happen, with Jorge hired from Spain, and Nabeelah hired from Norway), and the latter isn’t someone’s own code.
Hiring is hard. Applying is hard. Doing either with programmers without looking at actual code they wrote often risks leading down a path of bias (or, as we call it today, “fit”), credentialism, whiteboard puzzles, and brainteasers.
We’ll stick with the hard work.
23 thoughts on “Hiring programmers with a take-home test”
So you say “asking candidates to complete massive projects that may take 20-30-40 hours of work” is bad.
So you make a test that is 3-5 hours, because you don’t want to be bad.
Then you hire the person who took 7-8 hours.
SO YOU ARE LOOKING FOR THE PERSON WHO IS WILLING TO PUT IN A LOT OF TIME AFTER ALL!!!
You are just the company you called bad in the first part, wow.
And even post this and think “wow we are so cool and different”…
If you can’t tell the difference between spending 7-8 hours on something vs upwards of 40, I don’t know what to tell. Except maybe programming isn’t a great field for you, given this amount of basic math proving troublesome? 😄
And we don’t designed these assignments to be “not bad”, but because they were the minimally viable assignments that included original code around a realistic domain which would give us the insight needed to make a hiring determination.
It is, however, totally fair to say: I don’t want to audition for a job. I don’t want to spend a day’s work on an assignment, as part of a final selection of candidates. So I’m just not going to apply at all. Completely fair! You certainly control how much effort you want to put into a hiring process. This is the effort we require.
I (kind of) agree with you. The task may be stated as needing 3-5 hours, but when the people who get hired spend 8-10 hours then it’s *actually* an 8-10 hour assignment. It sounds like they looked more objectively at the actual product, as evidenced by Nabeelah getting the job without the “gold-plating,” but both hires spent double the listed time on the assignment.
As someone trying to break into development, these stories discourage me. I can have a really great application and follow directions exactly, but those with the luxury of time will always have the advantage.
Jessica, you’re right in the sense that our targeted range for the implementation was off. WELCOME TO SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT 😂. This is basically how it works! Estimates suck.
That being said, you could still finish the assignment – even spending twice the estimated time! – in a solid day. If you can’t take a solid day, after you’ve made it into a finalist round of an extremely competitive opening amongst just a dozen other candidates (for the SIP position), then I don’t know what to tell you. That’s the challenge, that’s the game, it was spelled out up front.
But we will definitely spell it out even more clearly for any future openings. And we will revise our estimates to ask for upwards of a solid day’s worth of work. Similar scope of assignment, more realistic estimates, all clarified upfront for people to opt-out on applying under, if they find the conditions too onerous.
What’s funny to me, though, is that there’s such a focus on the work required IF YOU MAKE IT TO THIS STAGE, rather than the work required to get to this stage. When we reject 97-99% of candidates on the basis of their cover letter and CV, you’d think that’d be where the initial focus would be.
Anyway, I detailed with incredible transparency how the process actually goes if you make it into the 1-3% of candidates that might see a programming assessment. So fair enough.
All the best with your career!
Thanks for sharing what happened after the applications were submitted. I’m sure many people, including me, poured their heart into the application. It’s satisfying to get a peak into what happened afterwards, even though I didn’t make it.
Congrats to Nabeelah!
I second that
It’s a very deep insight. I was also thinking about platforms like Upwork can reduce so many things for a company or individual. I do provide services in Upwork and found it very useful for me in terms of hiring or providing quality services.
I don’t like this pattern how it’s becomes implied you still should spend 10 hours on the assignment. You say you don’t give extra grades for that, but it’s obvious that if everyone puts in 3 hours, and you put 6 hours, you’ll get a better code output. That way, everyone races to get more and more work done.
I don’t blame you specifically for squeezing candidates, but looks like it’s a flaw in this system!
That’s not at all obvious. Code does not magically improve by gold plating. Much code is made worse by needless laboring. We looked at work that’s been deemed “overcooked”. Jorge almost fell under that description!
Different coders work at different speeds as well. Don’t forget that. Plus if anyone thinks they won’t have to work over 40 hours as a programmer without extra pay you are wrong. Most programmers are salary or contract & esp salaried people work until each assignment is done.
When I was interviewed for my first coding job it happened during my last semester of school. I was able to show them some code from my final project which helped me get the job.
Good lord, this is an incredibly unfair approach to programmers looking for a job! Look at this from the perspective of the people you’re hiring. You say that you ask ~20 people to complete a programming exercise that you “estimate” will take 3-5 hours. On it’s own, 5 hours of focused coding is a full day’s work for a programmer. But let’s not forget that these programmers are competing with 20 other highly qualified candidates, and their work needs to be the best to have a chance of getting the job. Not to mention that expected time for software projects is notorious for being underestimated. No programmer who really wants the job is going to only spend 3 hours on these projects. I’m willing to bet that most talented, smart, motivated programmers (the ones you want to hire) are going to dedicate 2-3 8-hour days to working on these projects, for a 1 in 20 chance of getting a job. Multiply that by 19, for the candidates that don’t get the job, and you’ve asked for 456 (3*8*19) hours of people’s time for unpaid work that gets thrown away. That’s $30-50k of people’s time that you’ve wasted ($60-110/hr * 456). Now distribute this practice across every tech company trying to hire programmers and every talented, smart, motivated programmer looking for work. How much time do you think the average programmer can invest in their job search? The dozens of problems created in the industry by this hiring practice should be obvious by now.
Here’s a better approach: judge candidates based on their cover letter, resume, existing code samples, and references. That should be enough to determine at least 80% of the time if someone is a great programmer or not. If you get a lot of applications, narrow down your choices to the top 2 (3 absolute max) candidates, and offer them a PAID 1-3 week long trial contract working on a real project with you. At the end of that trial, offer the best candidate a full time position. Don’t steal time from the talented people who want to contribute to your company and then just throw it away 19/20 times simply because you think some arbitrary competition with loosely enforced time estimates and rules, evaluated in just as arbitrary a manner, is somehow going to result in you having the “best” programmers.
If spending a day auditioning, once you’ve made the cut from over a thousand candidates down to the 13 that got the assignment on the R&F team is too much effort for you, there’s a clear option: don’t apply!
We hire programmers for the long term. The average tenure at Basecamp is 6 years, several have been here for more than a decade. Our salary and benefits package is out there.
At 6 years, we will have spent more than a million dollars in salary and benefits on most programmers. If you don’t want to spend a day’s work auditioning for a job like that out of 13 finalist candidates on R&F, again, totally your call. But I have absolutely zero qualms about the odds, the payoff, and the effort.
Which is partly why we put information like this out there! Complete transparency on what it’ll take to land a job at this company. If that strikes you as overly onerous or unfair, and you chose not to apply because of it, thank you 😄. We’ve made the first cut easier! (The first cut is not amongst the people who apply but in who CHOOSES to apply).
Most people applying likely have a current job. How would they have 1-3 weeks to audition. A single day makes a lot more sense, as described in the article.
Not sure that I would call this approach outright unfair, but it’s clear that the solutions submitted by the hired candidates took far longer than 3-5 hours, and it’s disingenuous to continue to refer to this as a “5 hour” assignment. The pull request description and README updates from the first solution alone would take several hours to write.
Each candidate admits to spending roughly double the time, but that’s likely significantly downplayed to save face or not admit to what some might think of as “cheating”. I agree with your assessment that these solutions probably took 24 hours or more.
Here’s an experiment: next time you offer a take home solution that is supposed to take 3-5 hours, set it up so that the candidate has to submit their work 8 hours after first seeing the problem. This gives them several hours of buffer space and time to take breaks. I can’t be certain, but my guess is you would not see solutions anything like the ones linked above.
I can only talk about the first solution in the post, and I’m pretty sure it didn’t take “24 hours or more”. Also, other solutions we got were simpler, done in the suggested time, and really, really good. We moved 10 candidates to the next phase. As David said, being too elaborate and “gold-plated” almost played against Jorge instead of in favour, but thankfully we didn’t hire him based on the code he submitted alone, that was just another factor among others.
I find this unfair for many people who simply can’t block 3-5 hours on a given day to do a code exercise: people with full-time jobs, families to care for and a bunch of other life obligations. Having a full week allows spending 1 hour one day, maybe 90 minutes another day… which for many people is way more feasible than an uninterrupted bigger block of time.
> “I find this unfair for many people who simply can’t block 3-5 hours on a given day to do a code exercise: people with full-time jobs, families to care for and a bunch of other life obligations. Having a full week allows spending 1 hour one day, maybe 90 minutes another day… which for many people is way more feasible than an uninterrupted bigger block of time.”
Giving everyone a week is unfair to the very same people for the very same reasons. Someone who doesn’t have a full-time job, a family to care for, or other life obligations will be able to spend 40+ hours on a take home project, and as a result submit something closer to the gilded solution.
The fact is that any take home exam that is as open-ended as the tasks outlined above is going to be significantly more difficult for anyone with a lot of obligations. There’s just no way around it. At the very least, capping the task to an absolute 8 hour limit will preclude anyone from spending many multiples of the stated time. And if you think 8 hours is too long to ask for, come up with a 2-3 hour task and cap it at 4 hours. But, as David said, “If you don’t want to spend a day’s work auditioning for a job like that out of 13 finalist candidates on R&F, again, totally your call.”
@DHH
I live these kind of behind the scenes posts.
1. How do you perform hiring for system admins at Basecamp?
2. why do you use naked domains (no “www”) for Basecamp.com & Hey.com?
Doesn’t that create scaling issues?
I used to give a rather simple homework to sys.admin candidates right after the first contact. I estimated it takes about 1 hour to finish it if you do not know the topic at all and need to do research. It worked well as a fence to greatly reduce the number of candidates to talk to. We hired some great people this way who are staying with my team for many years now.
There was a sour apple though. We had a candidate with an excellent resume, went through homework in 15 minutes, passed all interviews easily. We hired this candidate and then he did not produce any results in three months no matter how hard I tried to reach out. It was an interesting experience; I am still mystified by it.
Our last sys.admin came out of a small pool of juniors we have for light-duty tasks. For many years I was against hiring juniors in my team and I recognize now it was a mistake. Some lack of experience is compensated with eagerness to learn and enthusiasm. Some of the “boring” tasks my seniors did not look forward to are getting solved in record numbers now. This young enthusiasm is spreading to the rest of the team. Turned out hiring juniors was not as scary as I imagined.
Hi Oleg
Do you work for Basecamp? I don’t see you listed at https://basecamp.com/about/team
No, I don’t.
Is the enthusiasm you note a product of being in the field for less time, or because the juniors are younger?
In other words, would you consider older juniors who have switched careers?
Congrats to Nabeelah! Totally agree on the hiring process, only would probably not omit the requirement to keep the code also accessible to the impaired users (while still avoiding frameworks and whatnot). Anything on the front-end should have that in mind. Basecamp is the pinnacle of inclusivity when it comes to its employees, and I think it should extend also to its users. Accessibility is not difficult, nor it breaks any standards. It just should be kept in mind in all stages from design to coding.
>” Basecamp is the pinnacle of inclusivity when it comes to its employees”
Is it?
It’s doesn’t appear Basecamp us any black employees. Not trying to troll, just pointing out that’s a major demographic missing for your “inclusive” statement.
https://basecamp.com/about/team