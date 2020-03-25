David and I spent nearly 2-hours giving a livestream tour of our very own Basecamp account. We wanted to show you how Basecamp uses Basecamp to run projects, communicate internally, share announcements, know what everyone’s working on, build software, keep up socially, and a whole bunch more. Our entire company runs on Basecamp, and this video shows you how.
2 thoughts on “A live tour of how Basecamp uses Basecamp to run Basecamp”
I really enjoyed this, thanks! Quick question, since I’ve always complained about all these information silos you wind up with (email, Salesforce, issue tracking systems, SharePoint, Teams, etc.): what do you actually use email for, and how do you keep those meaty conversations out of email?
Thanks. We don’t use email for inside-Basecamp work at all. Every discussion, announcement, deliberation, debate, decision, and conversation we have is in Basecamp.
We use email for communicating with the outside world. Vendors, accountants, lawyers, partners, the press, customers, etc.